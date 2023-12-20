Former NFL star Derrick Ward arrested on suspicion of California robberies

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Super Bowl winner Derrick Ward has been arrested on suspicion of robbing multiple California businesses.

Mr Ward, who won an NFL championship ring with the New York Giants, was arrested on Monday.

Los Angeles police said the 43-year-old was arrested for allegedly robbing at least five businesses, including petrol stations.

Officers said he wasn’t suspected of using a gun in any of the robberies.

No other details about the alleged crimes were released.

The former NFL player was still in custody on Tuesday, with his bail set at $250,000.

Mr Ward grew up in Southern California’s Riverside County before joining the New York Jets in 2004. However, he was cut from the team before ever getting into a regular season game.

He then went on to enjoy an eight-season journeyman career, which included stints with the Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans.

He was with the Giants when they beat Tom Brady’s undefeated New England Patriots 17-14 in Super Bowl XLII in 2008. However, Mr Ward didn’t play in the game because of a broken leg.

Mr Ward’s best NFL season was 2008 when he rushed for 1,025 yards on 182 carries with two touchdowns.

In 2009, Mr Ward was signed to a four-year, $17 million contract by the Buccaneers, but he was cut the next year and went to work for the Texans.

During his 93-game NFL career, Mr Ward had 2,628 rushing yards on 551 attempts and 12 touchdowns.