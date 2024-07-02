Support truly

A mom who murdered her two young sons 30 years ago has reportedly been giving phone sex to sugar daddies from prison.

Susan Smith, 52, was jailed in 1995 for drowning her two sons Michael, three, and Alex, 14 months, in a South Carolina lake in 1994.

She was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years, meaning she could be released this year.

Her family members have said she has spent the past few months convinced that she could be getting out, with her parole hearing scheduled for November 4.

In preparation for her potential release, Smith is believed to be engaging in phone sex with sugar daddies who can bankroll her when she is released, the New York Post reported, citing family sources and South Carolina prison call recordings.

“It’s time for me to get out,” she told one suitor earlier this year in one call. “I’ve done my time. I’m ready to go.”

In another call from March, Smith asked a male suitor how she could support herself if she got out, to which he replied that he had a large sum waiting for her comprised of the sale of family property, money he saved, and gifts from admirers.

“I’ll tell you what I did last night, thinking of you,” he told Smith. “I made a spreadsheet that starts out with $213,000. You’re gonna have more than that. I think you’ll be in the $220,000 range, all put together.

Smith was convicted of murder in 1995 and given life in prison with the possibility of parole in 30 years ( AP )

“You can [spend] $40,000 a year. While you’re withdrawing from that balance, it’s still earning interest on the undrawn amount.

“In 20 years’ time, you will have spent most of that, but you will still have some of it left over,” he said.

The exchange prompted Smith to tell him she loves him “so much” before the two made kissing noises at each other and the conversation turned sexual, complete with giggling and heavy breathing.

“I’m going to have you in the front seat of my car,” the man said after speculating what she’d look like in a wet T-shirt.

“You’re so bad,” she responded with a giggle. “I have some ideas of things we can do. But I’m going to make you wiggle and squirm before I tell you.”

“Babe,” he said, “I’m already wiggling and squirming.”

Meanwhile, in another conversation with a different man from late last year, she speculated how she would wake him up in the morning.

“I have ways to get your attention,” she teased. “I can get you up in the morning. And I mean up.”

According to prison call recordings, Smith had sexual and romantic conversations with at least a dozen men in the past three years.

She previously told one of her suitors during a phone call last year that she would welcome the idea of being a mom again.

Smith was just 22 when she locked her two sons in a car and allowed it to roll into the John D Long Lake in Union County.

Michael, 3, and Alexander, 14 months, both drowned when their mother Susan drove the family car into a lake with the boys strapped inside ( Handout )

She stood on the side of the lake as the vehicle sank to the bottom, drowning both boys.

Initially, she told police she had been carjacked by a Black man, sparking a massive manhunt in which she and her husband David publicly begged for their boys’ safe return.

However, it quickly emerged Smith had been having an affair with a man who did not want children and she eventually admitted to her crime.

She was convicted of murder a year later but spared the death penalty, instead being sentenced to at least 30 years in prison.

Her time behind bars has been marred by infractions for drugs and self-mutilation, as well as two incidents in which she was caught having sex with guards.

But her family has insisted that she has turned a corner now. “She’s figuring out her future,” a family member told The Post. “She is seeing who she can rely on, and who will be able to help her.”

Smith has previously insisted she is “not the monster society thinks I am” and revealed to reporters in 2015 that she had been planning to kill herself, not her sons, on the night of the tragedy.

In 2012, she attempted to take her own life at age 40 after smuggling in a razor blade, adding that she had a long history with depression predating the murders.

Her stepfather, Beverly Russell, admitted during the initial court case that he had molested Smith as a teen and had consensual sex with her as an adult.

He partly mortgaged his home to pay for Smith’s defense at trial and said the guilt was not all hers to bear.

Smith is unlikely to be paroled on her first attempt, according to experts.