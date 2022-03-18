Martial arts experts stop shooting at sushi restaurant by fighting off gunman

A pair of restaurant customers with mixed martial arts training disarmed a gunman at a Houston sushi restaurant after he fired a shot into the air, prompting other guests to take cover.

At around 11.30pm on Monday, police say that a panic alarm was triggered at Ra Sushi in Highland Village, in Houston, Texas. Police were also called by witnesses saying that a shooting was in progress.

When officers arrived, the suspect had been overpowered by restaurant guests.

Houston Police Department Sgt Ricardo Salas said that between 40 and 50 people were inside the restaurant at the time. They ducked for cover when the gunman retrieved his firearm and fired into the air.

Three customers rushed the shooters, most likely saving many lives, Sgt Salas said, according to ABC13.

One of the diners who apprehended the shooter, Patrick Robinson, told the local outlet: “We were eating, and the next thing you know, a gunshot just popped off. So everything paused and then everybody started running to get down under a table.”

Mr Robinson ran towards the suspect alongside a friend. A third customer had grabbed the alleged gunman.

“We got him down, apprehended him, got the gun away from him and the bag that he had,” Mr Robinson said.

Mr Robinson and his friend were on a visit from Dallas, with his companion set to give a concert. Both of them told ABC13 that they had trained in mixed martial arts, but that they didn’t think their skills would be needed in real life.

“You see it on the news, or you see it on TV or the movies and stuff, but you never see it actually in life, and it is crazy that nobody got hurt,” Mr Robinson said.

Police have said that the suspect is a 24-year-old man. He was wanted for failing to appear in court on a charge of criminal mischief. Charges of possessing a stolen gun and discharge of a firearm have now been added.