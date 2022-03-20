A shooting at the South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas, has injured four people and police have taken a suspect into custody.

The incident happened at around 2.50am near E 6th St and Neches St on early Sunday morning, with four people shot not far from the Alamo Ritz theatre.

Streets were cleared by police and the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services transferred the four people with injuries to a nearby trauma centre.

Their injuries were not thought to be life threatening.

The suspect, who was thought to be alone, was arrested by the Austin Police Department at around 4.54am.

Streets around E 6th St and Neches St were reopened roughly an hour later, and no further details were released by Austin authorities.

The South by Southwest festival, typically attracts tens of thousands of people, was making its return to Texas’s state capitol after a two year absence from Covid.

The shooting occurred not from the Alma Ritz historic theatre, which is among 10 venues taking part in 2022’s South by Southwest festival from 11 March to 20 March.

The festival combines arts and entertainment with music from both up-and-coming artists and well known acts, with Saturday not seeing singer Shawn Mendes perform in Austin.

Police in the city called for enhanced security in 2019 after shootings took place.