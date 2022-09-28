Man charged for brutal attack on elderly Asian woman pleads guilty to hate crime

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A New York man has pleaded guilty to a hate crime, months after he assaulted an elderly Asian woman by hitting her more than 125 times.

Tammel Esco, 42, pleaded guilty to assault in the first degree as a hate crime in the attack against the 67-year-old Asian victim, the Westchester District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. Esco was arrested in March after authorities reviewed surveillance video that showed him stomping on the woman several times and spitting on her.

Moments before the assault, Esco had called her an “Asian b****”. The woman suffered brain bleeding, facial fractures and multiple lacerations to the head and face.

“Today’s agreement secures justice for the brave victim who endured the shocking attack and its aftermath, and for a community impacted by the trauma of this hate-driven violence,” District Attorney Miriam Rocah said on Tuesday.

As part of the agreement with the prosecution, Esco will be sentenced to 17.5 years in prison with five years of post-release supervision at a hearing scheduled for 29 November.

Tammel Esco is seen assaulting a 67-year-old woman on surveillance video from the 11 March attack (Screengrab/Yonkers Police Department/Facebook)

“I want to assure every community in Westchester County that my office will use every resource at our disposal to fight hate and hold perpetrators accountable,” Ms Rocah also said.

“In addition to vigorously prosecuting these cases, we are continuing our work with our government partners and the community at large to offer training, education and outreach related to hate crimes and bias incidents.”

The incident occurred around 6pm on 11 March, when Esco called the victim, who is of Filipino descent, “Asian b***”. She ignored him and kept walking.

Surveillance footage shows Esco following her into her building and attacking her from behind as she tries to unlock a door to the lobby, ultimately knocking her down to the floor. Esco then proceeded to punch her in the head and face more than 125 times.

He alternated fist strikes before foot-stomping her seven times and then spitting on her. The victim was transported to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where she was treated for her injuries.