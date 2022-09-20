Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

University of Tampa student shot and killed after getting into stranger’s car by mistake

Police say driver of other car is cooperating with investigation

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Wednesday 21 September 2022 00:49
<p>Carson Senfield shot and killed in Tampa, Florida, after getting in to wrong car by mistake</p>

Carson Senfield shot and killed in Tampa, Florida, after getting in to wrong car by mistake

(WGRZ)

A university student was shot and killed after he accidentally got into the wrong car after a night out celebrating his upcoming birthday.

Police say that University of Tampa student Carson Senfield, 19, had taken an Uber home when he mistakenly tried to get into another vehicle.

Investigators say that the occupant of the vehicle feared for their life and fatally shot the teenager, who was from Orchard Park, New York.

The driver shot Senfield in the upper body, and the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

“He was such a bright light to everybody he was an apple in everybody’s eye,” his father, Darren Senfield told WGRZ. “H was such a generator of great vibes.”

Mr Senfield told the news station that “the details” of the shooting “will play themselves out.” “We don’t have our son, we’re mourning, we’re heartbroken, we’re devastated,” he said.

“It was a senseless tragedy that we’re still trying to figure out, but at this point, it doesn’t really matter, we don’t have our Carson with us.”

The Tampa Police Department says that the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

“The UT administration is deeply saddened to report that a UT student was killed early this morning near the intersection of W. Arch and N. Munro streets,” a statement from the university read.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the student’s family and friends, as well as all who were affected by this incident. The University values all members of the community and mourns this tragic loss.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in