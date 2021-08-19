Taxi driver's horror after discovering 'drunk' passenger was actually dead

A New York City taxi driver discovered that his passenger was dead in the back of his cab, according to law enforcement.

The driver was led to believe by an unnamed person that the woman being put in the back of his car was drunk and therefore incapacitated. The anonymous person directed the driver to take her to an address in Flushing, Queens, according to the New York Post.

When the car arrived, a friend of the passenger greeted the taxi and realised that the passenger was unconscious, according to the New York Police Department. The taxi driver then took the friend and the passenger to the New York Presbyterian Hospital, where the passenger was declared dead at roughly 6am on 17 August, police said.

A cause of death has not been confirmed, according to the New York City medical examiner’s office. Police are investigating the events surrounding her death.

