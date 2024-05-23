The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A second-grade teacher and her husband were arrested after they were suspected of being under the influence of narcotics on school property, with authorities later revealing a stash of drugs in her classroom.

Candyce Leigh Carter, 35, was spotted on Thursday appearing to be under the influence of drugs by a school resource officer at Spotswood Elementary School in Virginia, police say.

It was later revealed that narcotics were found inside her classroom after further investigation, the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release, although it was not specified the volume or type of drugs found.

The teacher was then arrested on charges of felony possession of schedule I/II narcotics, felony child endangerment and felony child neglect or abuse.

Her husband was also found in a vehicle in the school’s parking lot and was also thought to have been under the influence of suspected narcotics and required medical attention, police said. Authorities also found a two-year-old child in the car.

Candyce Leigh Carter, 35, was arrested on child endangerment and drug charges ( Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office )

Ms Carter’s husband, 34-year-old Kristopher Donald Carter, was arrested on charges of felony child endangerment and felony child neglect or abuse.

The couple were both taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail, and while Mr Carter was given a $5,000 bond, the school teacher received no bond.

The police said no students at the elementary school were reported as having injuries; however, out of an abundance of caution, they were medically checked and the classroom was professionally cleaned.

Spotsylvania County School Board member Lisa Phelps told Fox5 she has known there has been a presence of drugs in their schools between adults and children alike and has “repeatedly expressed” her concerns at school board meetings.

"I am thankful that the kids of Spotsylvania County were not impacted by the drugs through direct contact,” she said. “It seems as though there is no difference than any other school we often see in the news.

Kristopher Donald Carter, 34, was arrested on child endangerment charges ( Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office )

“I believe the difference from when I attended school compared to present day, is the presence of fentanyl. Your child, your spouse, your friend might not get a second chance at life if exposed to fentanyl,” Ms Phelps added.

Lorita Daniels, the school’s board chair also told the outlet that any reports of personnel misconduct at Spotsylvania County Public Schools are taken “very seriously.”

“The district appreciates the quick action of our Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Department,” she added. “We will continue to work diligently to ensure all students and staff remain safe while in our schools."

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Spotsylvania Social Services and School Administration in its investigation.

The Independent has contacted Spotsylvania County Public Schools for comment.