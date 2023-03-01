Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Florida high school student was arrested for allegedly beating a teacher’s aide unconscious after she took away his Nintendo Switch video game device.

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office says the 17-year-old was taken into custody after the shocking incident at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast on 21 February.

The male student has now been charged with felony aggravated battery with bodily harm, which is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

The attack, which left the female paraprofessional who was assigned to students with individual education plans unconscious, was captured on video.

It showed the student kicking and punching the seemingly unconscious woman more than a dozen times in the back and head.

“The student stated that he was upset because the victim took his Nintendo Switch away from him during class,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The office continued: “On surveillance footage from within the school, the student who is approximately 6’6” and 270 pounds, is shown walking fast toward the victim and pushing the victim several feet, knocking her to the school floor, which knocked her unconscious. The student is then shown kicking and punching the unconscious victim several times in the back and head. Others rushed in to help the victim who was unconscious during the entire assault and unable to protect herself. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.”

The teenager, whom the sheriff’s office says is around 6 feet, 6 inches tall and about 270 pounds, will be tried as an adult.

“The actions of this student are absolutely horrendous and completely uncalled-for,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in the release.

“We hope the victim will be able to recover, both mentally and physically, from this incident. Thankfully, students and staff members came to the victim’s aid before the [school resource deputies] could arrive. Our schools should be a safe place – for both employees and students.”

Flagler Schools Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt added: “Creating a safe learning and working environment on our campuses is critical. Violence is never an appropriate reaction.”