Teacher fired and arrested after elementary school student found her edibles

An elementary school teacher was arrested after a student allegedly chose a pack of cannabis edibles from a classroom reward box.

Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, was fired as a teacher at Rocky Creek Elementary School in South Carolina, and was charged with possession of a Schedule 1 drug.

Authorities in Lexington County say that when the student picked the edibles the teacher took them away and told the youngster to take something else.

But when the child picked another treat, he allegedly grabbed a second pack of edibles.

“We became involved in this case 23 September after receiving word a Rocky Creek Elementary School student picked a pack of marijuana edibles out of a box full of candy Weiss used to reward students,” said Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon.

“Detectives confirmed during interviews that Weiss took the pack of edibles from the student and told him to pick something else from the box. The student went back to the box and happened to grab another pack of edibles. No student ate any of the products.”

Edibles, which are illegal in the state, are a candy or food product that contains marijuana or the drug’s psychoactive ingredient, THC.

No child ate any of the edibles during the September incident, school officials say.

Ms Weiss was placed on administrative leave after law enforcement notified the school district.

Police say that they searched the teacher’s home the day after the incident and found packets of edibles similar to the one picked by the student.

“The safety of our students is our top priority,” Superintendent Greg Little said in a statement.

“It is unacceptable for a staff member to potentially threaten the wellbeing of a child. We will continue to work to ensure all of our children have a safe environment to learn and grow.”

Ms Weiss turned herself in and was being held at Lexington County Detention Center.