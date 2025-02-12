Language arts teacher accused of having sex with a teen at her school

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Texas Language Arts teacher is in jail after police say she had sex with a student in 2023.

Molly Spears of Chambers County, Texas was charged with having an improper relationship with a student, local outlet Click2Houston reports.

Prosecutors say Spears had sex with a male student while she was teaching at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu outside of Houston, according to court records viewed by Click2Houston. She solicited contact with the student via text message and an online service, court records state.

Spears could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

open image in gallery Spears could face up to 20 years in prison if a jury finds her guilty of having an improper relationship with a student while teaching in Texas ( Chambers County Sheriff's Office )

Spears was previously indicted but not arrested until she self-surrendered to the Chambers County Jail on Tuesday, according to Click2Houston. Spears wasn’t aware of the charges until “two days ago,” her attorney Christopher Tritico said in a statement.

“I cannot speak to why it sat for so dormant for so long,” he said. “That is a question for the other side of the aisle. Ms. Spears looks forward to having an opportunity to confront the allegations and to finally put this matter behind her.”

Spears has since posted her bond, which was set for $50,000, Click2Houston reports.

Spears resigned in June 2023, according to a statement from the Barbers Hill Independent School District that same month.

“Molly Spears worked as a high school teacher for Barbers Hill ISD from August 2021 to June 2023,” a district spokesperson said. “She resigned earlier this month. Per policy, the district will not confirm any internal investigation into any matter.”

The Independent has contacted Tritico, the Chambers County District Attorney’s Office and the Barbers Hill ISD superintendent for comment.