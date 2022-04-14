Teacher arrested for allegedly slapping 8-year-old student who spat on him

A substitute teacher at the Frannie Fitzgerald Elementary school in Woodbridge, Virginia, has been arrested for allegedly slapping an eight-year-old student who spat on him, police said.

Eman Mohammed Alkindi, 44, has since been charged with assault and battery and has also resigned from his teaching job, reports said.

The incident took place on 1 April when the eight-year-old student grew angry with the teacher and spat on him.

The teacher then allegedly slapped the boy in the face and left the classroom. He was reported to the school authorities when staff members brought this to their attention.

The school authorities called the police and Mr Alkindi was arrested the following day. He has since been released on a court summons.

The school’s principal George Wright said in a letter to parents that the substitute teacher was charged with assault and battery and has since resigned from teaching.

The teacher’s court date is pending, Fox DC reported.

The circumstances in which the eight-year-old spat on the teacher are unknown at the moment.

In another incident, a student at Hylton High School — in the same Prince William County school district — was arrested after he took out a gun during a dispute.

Prince William County police spokesman Nathan Probus said that the police later arrested the student Jose Angil Muller who was charged with brandishing a firearm on school grounds.

In February this year, another teacher — 61-year-old Michael Hosinski — slapped a student in the hallway at Jimtown High School in Elkhart. Mr Hosinski was arrested on a preliminary charge of a battery, a level six felony in Indiana, reports said.

NBC News reported that the school’s district, Baugo Community Schools, confirmed the incident in a statement saying that Mr Hosinski confronted a student about their attire, specifically a hoodie, and the verbal exchange culminated with “an open-handed slap.”

The student “suffered visible injuries.”