Teen boy killed in drive-by shooting at bus stop on his way to school

A Kentucky teenager was killed in a drive-by shooting at a school bus stop, which left two other children injured on Wednesday.

Two boys were brought to hospital, where one died and the other was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A girl, also a minor, who suffered minor injuries, was treated at the scene.

According to a series of tweets posted by Louisville Metro Police, the drive-by shooting took place in Louisville around 6.30am on Wednesday. Other children were waiting at the bus stop, when the attack occurred, but were not injured.

The Courier Journal reports that no suspects have been taken into custody so far.

Louisville Metro Police Major Shannon Lauder said: “The biggest thing we’re taking away from this right now is that we have kids that couldn’t even wait at a bus stop this morning without getting shot, and that is horrifying and devastating, and we’re going to throw all of our resources into finding who did this."

Children waiting at the bus stop were headed for Louisville’s Eastern High School. Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson Renee Murphy said: “This is devastating to us to hear of the loss of one of our students in a circumstance like this.” She added: “All of our hearts are breaking right now. We’re thinking of the family and will support the families as best we can throughout this process.”

Ms Murphy continued: “We lost some of our students today. Some of our students were injured this morning and that’s unacceptable.”

“I just can’t imagine how the parents who had kids at this bus stop this morning feel,” she added.