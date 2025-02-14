The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

When a 17-year-old brought a gun to his Florida school in December, investigators searched his phone — and uncovered a teacher’s disturbing texts to him, according to a report.

Ocala Police searched the student’s phone after he was caught with a firearm at Forest High School in Marion County, according to an arrest report obtained by WCJB. His phone revealed that 35-year-old Lindsey Rickman, a teacher at the school, had been sending him romantic messages, police said.

Rickman’s name was saved on the student’s phone with a heart emoji next to it, and investigators found that the pair had said “I love you” to each other, according to the outlet.

open image in gallery A high school teacher was arrested after allegedly texting romantically with a student ( Marion County Sheriff's Office )

The 35-year-old told the student multiple times that she wanted to hug him and called him “cute,” according to the arrest report. The texts suggest Rickman was grooming the student and “attempting to desensitize him to her touch,” police said.

The student denied having any sexual contact with Rickman when police asked — but said he could have if he wanted to, the outlet reported.

They reportedly first met when he was a middle schooler. She previously taught at Fort King Middle School before moving to Forest High School in 2024, according to WCJB.

It’s not immediately clear how or when they reconnected.

Rickman was booked into Marion County Jail Wednesday and charged with being an authority figure engaged in a romantic relationship with a student in violation of state law, records show.

She was released Thursday evening on a surety bond. Rickman is next due in court on March 18.

Marion County Public School district placed her on administrative leave as the investigation continues, the outlet reported.

The Independent has reached out to Ocala Police and the school district for more information.