A 17-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter for allegedly shooting and killing a 19-year-old woman who was taking down Christmas decorations in her home.

On Thursday, Houston Christian University student Marissa Dikeman was with two of her coworkers and friends in her home. The teenager’s grandfather said she got out of work around 7:30pm and went home to take down decorations with these friends, according to ABC13.

One of those reported friends, Cayman Wilson, has been charged with manslaughter after he allegedly pointed and fired a shotgun at Ms Dikeman.

Deputies told the outlet that the shooting happened around 9pm in the 4400 block of Sherri Lane near Lord Road off Highway 90. Sgt. Greg Pinkins also said in a statement to ABC13 that he believes the “firearm may belong to the victim’s roommates who were not present at the time of the shooting.”

The other teenager present, also a 17-year-old boy, has not been charged.

Investigators told Click2Houston that they don’t believe the shooting to be accidental. Court documents obtained by The New York Post allege that Wilson fatally shot Dikeman “while playing with a firearm.”

Dikeman’s grandparents told ABC13 that their grandson is a “a good kid” and that they didn’t want him to be charged.

“It’s bad enough that he has to live with what happened the rest of his life,” the teen’s grandfather said.

Wilson’s next court appearance will be on Jan. 3.