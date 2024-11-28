The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A teen has been accused of stabbing her ex-boyfriend to death because he wouldn’t let her go through his cellphone.

Zoe Cooper, 18, a Texas Southern University student living in Houston, was taken into custody on November 15 by TSU police, according to KHOU 11.

She was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of 19-year-old Tadarius Massey.

Investigators from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said that an altercation broke out at Cooper’s home at Florence Vista Boulevard, Florida, on August 14 after she became upset that Massey would not give her access to his phone.

Massey was stabbed multiple times, according to the arrest report.

Cooper took Massey to a hospital in Ocoee but dropped him off and didn’t get out of the car, authorities said. While Massey’s friend helped him inside, Cooper allegedly drove back home.

Massey was pronounced dead at the hospital, with an autopsy report revealing he had been stabbed in the heart and left shoulder. He also had two healed stab wounds around his left shoulder.

According to the arrest report, Cooper spoke of her regret over Massey’s death in an Instagram reel on August 15.

“If I could take it back or trade place in a heartbeat, I would,” she said, alongside a photo of the former couple.

open image in gallery Tadarius Massey died in hospital after he was stabbed to death on August 14 ( WESH )

“I love you always. I’m truly sorry for what I did. It wasn’t supposed to be this way.”

But, according to the arrest report, Cooper had previously attacked Massey over his cellphone at Ocoee high School in December 2023.

She had also allegedly sent texts threatening to stab Massey to death in the past and expressed regret for not killing him previously.

According to the arrest report, in March, Cooper had texted Massey saying: “And Ima spit in yo grave. I wish you would have died that day. Seriously, I hope you die a very painful death.”

The manager of the Subway restaurant where Massey worked said he would come in looking like he had been beaten up and would confide that Cooper had attacked him, according to authorities. Cooper would also allegedly watch her boyfriend at work.

An online obituary describes how Massey “brought so much love into this world.”

“He was a loving child who often demonstrated it by giving hugs to everyone. He was a handsome young man with a beautiful smile that melted your heart,” it read.

Massey’s great aunt wrote on a GoFundMe page set up to cover funeral costs that “parents shouldn’t have to bury their children”.

“This has been a tremendous and unexpected loss,” she added.

The Independent has contacted the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for more information.