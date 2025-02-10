The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A California man was arrested for allegedly mowing down and killing a pregnant 16-year-old girl after she confronted him for having sex with her underaged sister.

Police say Issac Blackhorse Garcia, 19, fatally struck the victim, who was later identified by her family as Kaylie Corona, at around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday in Riverside, about 55 miles east of Los Angeles.

Blackhorse Garcia was arrested on charges of murder, hit-and-run resulting in death and unlawful sex with a minor. He is currently being held without bail.

Ring camera footage caught the moment some of the victim’s family members ran toward the street in front of the home where her body lay, screaming as they realized what had happened.

Blackhorse Garcia is said to have fled the area after the girl was hit. According to investigators, he had come to the house to drop off the victim’s sister and some of her relatives approached the car to confront him. That’s when he attempted to speed away and allegedly hit the victim.

Emergency services were notified of the hit-and-run and responded to the girl’s home. Upon arrival, she was rushed to a local hospital with “severe injuries” she later succumbed to.

Hospital staff delivered the infant, who remains in critical condition at a children’s hospital, according to Law & Crime.

“We are deeply heartbroken to share the devastating loss of our precious baby girl. At just 16 years old, she had a bright future filled with promise and excitement.

“She was eagerly looking forward to becoming a mother and meeting her baby. Tragically, on the night of February 2nd, her life was taken from us in an instant, leaving our family and friends utterly devastated,” the family wrote in a GoFundMe account.

Speaking to KABC, Miriam Betaman, a neighbor of the girl’s family said: “There was a car that just flew really fast through here...We saw a girl that was right on the street, just laying flat.” Nearby neighbors said the victim was frequently seen walking around the area.

“We would see her walking through the neighborhood getting some exercise,” Christopher Garrett, a neighbor told the TV station.

“We just saw them that previous day before the tragedy,” he continued. “Her and her sister, and they were like laughing.”

Police took Blackhorse into custody in Moreno Valley, 10 miles from the crime scene, after locating the suspect’s car. He’s currently being held at the Robert Presley Detention Center.

Officials believe Blackhorse may have abused additional minor victims. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Riverside Police Department.