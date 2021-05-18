Connecticut teenager charged after allegedly calling classmate a racist slur on Snapchat

A teenager in Connecticut has been charged after allegedly posting a photo of his classmate on Snapchat with a racist slur.

Fairfield Police told NBC News on Monday that the 16-year-old, who has not been identified due to his age, had been booked over the alleged incident.

The teenager was reportedly charged with ridicule on account of creed, religion, color, denomination, nationality, or race, and second-degree breach of peace over the incident.

NBC Connecticut reported that the alleged post was directed towards a Black male classmate, who was included in the photograph. The photograph had not been verified by NBC News.

The Independent has contacted the Fairfield police department for comment.

Authorities have not specified what slur was used in the alleged post, which is purported to have been posted on Snapchat on 7 May.

Following the alleged incident, the school’s principal said they had reviewed state and federal guidelines on race-based discrimination and offered counseling to students.

The Public Schools Superintendent for the school district, Michael Cummings, said in a statement that the district takes “these incidents very seriously”.

He said: "As we continue our equity work as a district, we recognise that this is a journey, not a destination.”

The student’s parents have been notified of the incident, police said.