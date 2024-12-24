The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A woman was shot and killed while waiting in line at a North Carolina Walmart by a 17-year-old stranger who wanted to “incite fear,” police have said.

Ezekiel Burden remains on the run after allegedly killing 42-year-old Brandy Nicole Olson on Friday in Lumberton.

Burden is wanted for first-degree murder, discharge of a firearm within an enclosed space to incite fear, and going armed to the terror of the people, the sheriff’s office said.

Another teenager, 18-year-old Brian Campbell, is also being sought by police in connection with the incident, the Robeson Police Department have said.

Campbell is accused of being an accessory after the fact, officials said and also remains at large.

open image in gallery Ezekiel Burden, left, and Brian Campbell are both being sought by police in connection with the fatal shooting on Friday ( Lumberton Police Department )

When officers arrived following reports of a shooting inside the Walmart, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds, with bystanders attempting to provide life saving measures.

The shooter had left the scene by the time police arrived.

Police later said that the incident appeared to be “isolated” and that the individuals responsible had “targeted two people they knew” who were standing at the Woodforest Bank, inside of the Walmart Super Center.

As gunshots were fired, Olsen, who was waiting in line, was struck and killed.

open image in gallery Brandy Nicole Olson, right, was killed during the incident in North Carolina on Friday. She is pictured here with her friend Cindeee Oxendine, left ( Cindeee Oxendine/ ABC 11 )

Her boyfriend, Orlando Farrington, said he had been waiting outside for Olsen when he heard gunshots and ran inside to find her, but only realized she was the victim when she was being put into an ambulance.

“I couldn’t believe it was her,” he told ABC 11. “It was hard... I miss her.” Friends and family gathered on Sunday at the restaurant where Olsen worked to remember her.

A motive has not been released and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lumberton Police Department Sergeant Blake Harrell at (910) 671-3845.