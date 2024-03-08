The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Around twelve people attacked and robbed two 17-year-olds in a park in San Francisco, putting them both in the hospital.

The incident happened at Hilltop Park in the Bayview district of the city on Thursday around 4pm.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, the attackers ranged in age from 12- to 20 years old.

They took two phones and a pair of shoes from the teens while leaving them with non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No other details on the suspects have been made available.

SFPD did not immediately respond to a request for further comment from The Independent.

The Bayview area, which sits in the south-east of San Francisco, has seen 33 robberies this year - down nearly 47 per cent during the same period last year.

The area has also seen 51 reported assaults since 1 January, compared to 55 over the same stretch last year.

Last month, a swimmer was beaten and carjacked near the Aquatic Park Cove, police said. Officers from the San Francisco Police Department responded to a robbery just before 6 am on 2 February in the area of Beach and Hyde streets, a few blocks from Fisherman’s Wharf, police spokesperson Paulina Henderson told SFGATE.

A GoFundMe page was set up for the man, identified as Andrew Cotter, a frequent swimmer and volunteer at the South End Rowing Club.

Mr Cotter underwent surgery at the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and returned to his home that night, he wrote in a post on the GoFundMe.

He added that his jaw was broken and had to be wired shut. On the GoFundMe page, which has raised more than $38,000 as of Monday evening, Cotter thanked the community for their donations.