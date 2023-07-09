Three teens charged with murder for shooting man who caught them egging his house

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three teens in Georgia have been charged with felony murder after an egging prank ended with a man's death.

Sydney Maughon, 18, Jeremy Munson, 18, and McKenzie Davenport, 19, have each been charged with malice murder, battery, and criminal trespass in relation to the shooting death of Johnathan Gilbert on 3 July, according to the Spalding County Sheriff's Office.

Mr Gilbert reportedly also went by the name Tyler Lane, according to Law & Crime.

Police believe the incident was the result of an "ongoing lovers’ quarrel" involving Mr Gilbert and the suspects or someone close to the suspects.

The three suspects allegedly travelled to Mr Gilbert's home with the intent to vandalise it with eggs. While the egging was underway Mr Gilbert realised what was happening and ran out of his house to confront the suspects.

The suspects ran back to their car. Mr Gilbert, who was unarmed, approached the car, at which point Ms Maughon allegedly grabbed a gun and shot the man several times before the suspects fled the scene.

When police arrived they found Mr Gilbert's body in the middle of the road.

Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said that although only one teen pulled the trigger, they would faces charges for allegedly plotting and carrying out the attack together.

Sydney Maughon, 18, has been charged with malice murder and other charges relating to the shooting death of Johnathan Gilbert (Spalding County Sheriff’s Office)

Jeremy Munson, 18, and McKenzie Davenport, 19, were both charged with malice murder in connection to the 3 July shooting death of Johnathan Gilbert in Spalding County, Georgia (Spalding County Sheriff’s Office)

“Because they all plotted and planned together and traveled to the location with the intent to commit a crime that led up to the murder together, they are all culpable just as if they had each pulled the trigger themselves,” he said. “They went to egg a house, the victim confronted them while they were doing it, he lost his life, and they drove off and left his body in the middle of the road. Together they bought that ticket; now, together, they can ride that ride.”

Ms Maughon is facing additional charged of murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Her battery charge is considered a crime of "family violence."

Mr Munson also faces the additional charges of murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Police have not provided further details on the nature of the “lovers quarrel” or why Ms Maughon’s battery charge is considered “family violence.”