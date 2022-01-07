Fire at Tennessee Planned Parenthood facility was arson, authorities say

The fire that destroyed a Planned Parenthood building in Tennessee on New Year's Eve was intentionally set in an act of arson, officials have said.

A fire broke out after 6.30 am on 31 December at the North Cherry Street Knoxville Planned Parenthood, completely destroying the building. When the Knoxville fire department crew reached the spot, they reported heavy fire with flames coming out of the roof.

Ashley Coffield, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood for Tennessee and North Mississippi, announced that no one was injured in the blaze as the building had been closed since 7 December for renovation.

“This is a huge loss for the community, and we hope that there are no resulting injuries or damage to neighbouring properties,” Ms Coffield said.

Authorities on Thursday said that a joint investigation by the Knoxville fire department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives determined that the fire was intentionally set.

“KFD’s firefighters worked tirelessly last Friday to extinguish this fire, and our fire investigators, with assistance from ATF, TBI, and Knox County fire investigators, have worked meticulously over the last week and will continue to investigate this fire,” said fire chief Stan Sharp.

A reward of up to $10,000 (£7,300) has been announced for information leading to the prosecution of anyone involved in the fire.

The officials at Planned Parenthood have pledged to rebuild the facility and added that the health centre had been nearing the completion of a $2.2m renovation and expansion when the fire broke out.

“This is an appalling and heartbreaking act of violence towards Planned Parenthood, our patients, and our community. Unfortunately, this is not the first time we have mourned at this health centre ,” Ms Coffield said on Thursday.

The fire comes as at a time when the US Supreme Court is considering a case that could significantly curtail abortion rights.

In January 2021, on the anniversary of the landmark Roe v Wade abortion ruling, an unidentified person fired a shotgun at the doors of the same Knoxville clinic, shattering the glass and peppering the reception area with holes.