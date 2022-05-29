Six people injured in shooting in downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee

Six people have been injured in a shooting in downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The Saturday night shooting took place just after 11.45pm, with officers patrolling in the 100 block of Cherry Street first hearing the gunshots and seeing people running from the scene.

Law enforcement has said that two of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries while the remaining four have more moderate wounds, WTVC reported.

Chattanooga police said those who were shot were taken to hospital in the area.

Several people were shooting at each other and one person was taken into police custody.

“There’s no ongoing public safety threat as regards to this situation,” Sergeant Jeremy Eames of the Chattanooga Police Department told WTVC. “We can’t say for sure but we don’t believe that most of the people that were shot tonight were intended targets of the shooting.”

The victims were teens and in their twenties, police added.

