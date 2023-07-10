Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Tennessee soccer coach has been charged with drugging and raping at least 10 boys after photos and videos of the children were discovered on his phone, police said.

Police in Franklin say they launched a “heartbreaking” investigation after they were contacted last month by staff at a restaurant who found that Camilo Hurtado Campos had left his phone behind.

Workers looked through it to try and find the owner and instead discovered “unconscionable videos and pictures of children,” according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

The 63-year-old suspect, who has lived in the area for 20 years, was arrested the following day and charged with the rape of a child and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Detectives say they have since found hundreds of videos and pictures on the phone. They claim this includes material Mr Campos recorded of himself allegedly raping unconscious boys between the ages of approximately nine and 17 years old.

Police have identified two of the alleged victims and are working to identify the others. Because the children in the videos were unconscious, they might not realise they are victims, police said.

Mr Campos would often approach children playing at school playgrounds to recruit them for his soccer team, police said.

“After gaining their trust, Campos invited many of the kids to his home where he drugged and then raped them,” the department said in a statement.

He was being held at the Williamson County Criminal Justice Center on a $525,000 bond on Monday. Additional charges are likely, police said.