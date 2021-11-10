A mother of five was killed when the Tesla she was driving crashed near an elementary school in Ohio, police said.

Christy Corder was driving her Tesla on 8 November morning when it overturned after going off the side of the road.

A family friend confirmed to WLWT that Corder was killed in a crash around 4.15am on Gaskins Road near Merwin Elementary School in Clermont County, Ohio.

Captain Mike Masterson of Pierce Township Fire Department told WCPO that the electric car made it difficult to extinguish the fire.

He said: “A standard car fire, typically, once we get the fire extinguisher, it’s out. It’s done, we’re good to go. What we’re finding with this one is the batteries are shorting out on us, and they just keep generating heat and keep reigniting.”

The local media reported that Corder’s car struck a pole during the crash causing the nearby elementary school — Merwin Elementary School — to lose power.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver was driving a 2021 Tesla Model Y. “Oh it is a car! No, it’s a car. It’s upside down. Oh my God,” a 911 caller said.

It was also reported that all classes at the school were cancelled due to the accident. Officials said that the school authorities needed a “great length of time” to manage the scene.

Corder has two children in Mason City middle schools and three in high school.

The Mason City Schools district also issued a statement later that said: “We are heartbroken for the Corder family and know that they are in need of our love, prayers and respect for their privacy.”

A GoFundMe page set up for the Corder family stated that she worked at Bethesda North Hospital “and was wanting to advance further in the medical field, all while making sure her 5 children got the best in life.”