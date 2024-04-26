The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A man accused of driving his family off a cliff in a Tesla may have been experiencing a psychotic break, according to doctors who testified at his trial this week.

Dharmesh Patel, a radiologist from Pasadena, California, is facing three attempted murder charges after his vehicle went over Devil’s Slide, near San Francisco, with his wife and two children inside last January.

Mr Patel, 42, has pleaded not guilty and asked to be admitted to a mental health programme. If the judge grants the request, the charges would be dropped and he would be freed after completing the treatment programme.

At his trial on Thursday, two doctors testifying for the defence said that Mr Patel was experiencing a psychotic episode at the time of the crash, in which he believed that his children might be sex trafficked, according to local outlets.

Dharmesh Patel, pictured last year, faces attempted murder charges after prosecutors say he drove his wife and two children off a cliff in California ( San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office )

His delusions related to concerns about Jeffrey Epstein, The Mercury News reports. Epstein, who died by suicide in jail, was accused of running a sex-trafficking ring of underage girls.

Leading up to the crash, Mr Patel also experienced delusions about Russia’s war in Ukraine and the fentanyl crisis, according to the doctors’ testimony.

San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe argued against admitting Mr Patel to the mental health programme, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The DA said that other doctors, called by the prosecution, found that Mr Patel has schizoaffective disorder, meaning the treatment program would not be effective.

“If he goes off his medication, how do you know? It’s not like being on probation or on parole,” the prosecutor told the court. “It’s purely the visits with the psychiatrist.”

The prosecutor wants the case to remain in criminal court. The next hearing in the case is on 2 May.

The Patel family’s Tesla pictured after crashing down a California cliff on 2 January 2023. Mr Patel and his family “miraculously” survived after the crash ( San Mateo County Sheriff's Office )

On 2 January, 2023, Mr Patel, his wife, son, nine, and four-year-old daughter “miraculously” survived a fall down the steep cliff on California’s Highway 1, just south of San Francisco. The Tesla flipped several times before landing on its wheels and became wedged against the cliff just metres from the ocean, officials said.

“We go there all the time for cars over the cliff and they never live,” Brian Pottenger, a battalion chief for Coastside Fire Protection District/Cal Fire, said at the time. “This was an absolute miracle.”

All four family members were hospitalised in critical condition. The two children were rescued through the car’s back window and had musculoskeletal injuries. Mr Patel and his wife suffered more traumatic injuries than their children.

Following the crash, prosecutors charged Mr Patel with attempted murder based on witness statements and video footage from the scene.

Mr Patel’s wife, Neha Patel, also told paramedics that “he tried to kill us” as she was being airlifted from the crash. Court records later revealed she had added that Mr Patel was depressed.

“He drove off. He’s depressed,” Ms Patel said. “He said he was going to drive off the cliff. He purposely drove off.”

Dharmesh Patel, pictured with his wife and two children, has requested a mental health programme at his attempted murder trial ( via KABC )

However, his wife said a month later she did not want him to face charges, according to Mr Patel’s defense attorney.

Mr Patel worked as a radiologist at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills, Pasadena before the crash.

According to an online profile, Mr Patel graduated from the Wayne State University School of Medicine in Michigan and had been practising medicine for more than ten years.

The Independent has contacted Mr Wagstaffe and Mr Patel’s attorney, Joshua Bentley, for comment.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch. If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.