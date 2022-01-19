Teen killer of Barnard student Tessa Majors sentenced to 14 years to life for murder

The killer of Tessa Majors has been sentenced to 14 years to life in prison. Rashaun Weaver, 16, pleaded guilty to stabbing the 18-year-old student during a bungled robbery two years ago.

He was just 14-years-old when he attacked Ms Majors in Manhattan’s Morningside Park, several blocks from Bernard College, in 2019.

"Mostly I want to apologize to Tessa family....she deserved to have a long life," Weaver said at the sentencing after hearing from her family, according to NBC New York.

The family said in a victim impact statement read out at the sentencing that Tessa is “dead forever and is not coming back”.

"The pain is immeasurable and does not go away," the statement said.

Weaver is the third and final teen suspect to plead guilty to the brutal attack on the college freshman from Virginia.

Zyairr Davis, who was 13 at the time of the attack, pled guilty in 2020 to first-degree robbery and received 18 months detention. Luciano Lewis, then 14, pled guilty in September to second-degree murder and first-degree robbery and was sentenced to nine years to life.

Weaver’s guilty plea to murder and robbery charges in December led to the longest conviction of the three in Manhattan Supreme Court on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.