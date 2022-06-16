Amber alert issued for 13-year-old girl in danger in North Texas

Law enforcement is looking for Kionna Braxton

Abe Asher
Thursday 16 June 2022 15:38
<p>Kionna Braxton</p>

Kionna Braxton

(KTRK/ABC 13)

Law enforcement have issued an amber alert for 13-year-old Kionna Braxton of Honey Grove, a small town northwest of Dallas near the Oklahoma border.

Honey Grove police reportedly believe that Ms Braxton, who was last seen on the afternoon of June 14 on Elm Street in Honey Grove, is in immediate danger.

Ms Braxton, who police described as 4’11, weighing around 200 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. Police say she was last seen wearing an orange and white cheerleading outfit, crocs, and blonde and brown braids.

