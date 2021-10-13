Texas bounty hunter kills 24-year-old man wanted for domestic violence

A bounty hunter shot and killed a 24-year-old man in the parking lot of a Houston apartment complex in Texas on Monday night, police confirmed.

According to Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the bounty hunter was at the complex in search of a wanted man. “The agent located the male driving a vehicle in the parking lot. An adult female and an infant were in the car with the male,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.

The Star-Telegram identified the fugitive to be a Hispanic male but didn’t reveal his name to the media.

The bounty hunter shot the man, who was with his fiancé and a three-month-old infant in the car, around 6.30pm on Monday.

Police said that the bounty hunter, whose identity was not revealed, tracked the man — who was wanted on charges of felony domestic violence — to the Park Falls apartments in west Houston in Texas.

The agent “blocked the male’s car in as the vehicle pulled up to a locked exit gate,” Mr Gonzalez said.

“The agent exited his vehicle and pointed a gun at the man as he was still in the vehicle.”

The vehicle reversed in the direction of the agent and the agent discharged his firearm into the vehicle as the vehicle reversed past him, Mr Gonzalez added.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that the investigation is ongoing and that all evidence will be collected.

The case will be referred to a Harris County Grand Jury.