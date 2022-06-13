7-year-old boy shot and killed in Texas home
A 7-year-old boy in Texas has died after he was shot and killed while sleeping in his bed.
The boy was shot around 10:45pm on Sunday in his family home in Cloverleaf, a city just outside of Houston.
Harris County Sheriff Sergeant Jason Brown said the child was killed in a drive-by shooting.
According to Mr Brown, someone in a silver sedan drove down the street and fired multiple rounds into the child's home. The child's room was located near the front of the house.
The boy was sleeping at the time and reportedly was shot in the chest. The child ran to his mother after he was shot, but died later in the hospital.
There have been no arrests yet and police are currently unsure of a possible motive for the shooting.
