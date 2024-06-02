Jump to content

Texas man charged with murdering uncle in feud over roosters

A local outlet reported police did not confirm whether the dispute was connected to cockfighting

Katie Hawkinson
Sunday 02 June 2024 21:18
Aaron Cervantes, pictured in a booking photo, has been charged with killing his uncle during a dispute over chickens
Aaron Cervantes, pictured in a booking photo, has been charged with killing his uncle during a dispute over chickens (Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office)

A 21-year-old Texas man has been charged with killing his uncle in a feud over rooster ownership.

Aaron Cervantes faces a capital murder charge and is being held on a $2m bond in Hildalgo County, Texas, after police said he shot and killed his uncle on Thursday, local outlet Valley Central reports.

Just before 4 am on Thursday, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a gunshot wound at a home in rural Mission, Texas.

There, they discovered 54-year-old Fernando Madrid shot inside a bathroom, the office said in a statement. EMS arrived soon afterwards and declared him dead.

Family members present told police Mr Cervantes had shown up that morning to take roosters he believed belonged to him. Madrid confronted his nephew as he removed the chickens from the property, which sparked an argument, witnesses told police.

The Sheriff’s Office says Mr Cervantes shot his uncle during the altercation with a handgun.

Police also arrested a second man but have since released him because “he took no part in the criminal offense,” the sheriff’s office said.

A GoFundMe has been launched for Madrid’s loved ones. His memorial service is planned for Monday, according to the fundraising page.

Local outlet Express News reported police would not confirm whether the altercation was related to cockfighting, in which birds are made to fight for spectators who pay to attend and place bets on the outcome.

The practice is widespread throughout rural Texas, according to the outlet.

