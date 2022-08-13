Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Texas man dies after chugging bottle of liquid in court as he was convicted of child abuse

Edward Leclair had faced maximum prison sentence of 100 years in Denton County

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Saturday 13 August 2022 16:58
<p>Texas man Edward Leclair died after drinking a bottle of cloudy liquid as a jury convicted him of child sexual assault. </p>

Texas man Edward Leclair died after drinking a bottle of cloudy liquid as a jury convicted him of child sexual assault.

(Frisco Police Department)

A Texas man died after drinking a bottle of cloudy liquid as a jury convicted him of five counts of child sexual assault.

Authorities say that Edward Leclair was seen drinking from the plastic water bottle as he sat with his lawyers in Denton County, and was then found unconscious in a holding cell near the courtroom.

“As these verdicts were being read, he chugged a bottle of water he had at counsel table,” Denton County Assistant District Attorney Jamie Beck told CNN.

“Our investigator noticed him chug the water. He told the bailiff he might want to go check on him. The bailiff did. He was unconscious in the holding cell.”

Leclair, 57, began drinking from the bottle as the jury returned the guilty verdict, which carried a maximum prison sentence of 100 years.

“I looked over and noticed him drinking,” Howard said. “His hand was shaking. At the time, I thought it was shaking because of the verdict. Then he kept drinking and drinking,” defence lawyer Mike Howard told NBC News.

And he added: “Shortly after entering the holdover cell, he started vomiting, and emergency services were called.”

Mr Howard added that he never saw Leclair put anything in the bottle.

“We weren’t looking for that. Frankly, no one was looking for that.”

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office says that Leclair was pronounced dead at the Medical City Denton hospital at 3.21 p.m. Thursday.

An autopsy will be carried out to determine the cause of death,

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in