Woman arrested after singer shot on stage signing autographs for fans

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman was arrested after a singer was shot in the chest while signing autographs for fans at a performance.

Dallas police say that Micah Williams was arrested for the shooting of Jada Arnell Thomas and was “suffering a mental health episode” when she fired her weapon.

Thomas, 26, was hit and taken to a hospital in the Texas city where she is recovering, reported NBC 5.

Officials say that the incident took place after a matinee performance of The Bitches at The Black Academy of Arts and Letters in downtown Dallas.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene of the shooting and was later arrested at a hotel in the city

Williams, also 26, faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is being held in the Dallas County jail on a $200,000 bail.

It is not known if the suspect and the victim knew each other.

In an Instagram post after the shooting, Thomas wrote, “God’s grace, mercy, and overwhelming love will NEVER cease to amaze me. Thank you to everyone who has called, texted, and came to see me. love yall so much! This road to recovery will be extremely hard, but my faith in the Lord has NEVER been stronger!”

TBAAL founder Curtis King said in a statement that Thomas was “going to be okay” after the shooting.

Micah Williams was arrested for the shooting of Jada Arnell Thomas and was “suffering a mental health episode” when she fired her weapon ( Dallas County Jail )

“It is eerie to know that we now live in the kind of world with people who seem to be bent on doing harm to other people, many times for no apparent and sensible reason,” King said.

“Pray for all of us that have been blessed by Jada’s music and ministry and will continue to do so ... there’s more work to come from Jada Arnell.”

He added that the venue would be introducing “enhanced safety measures” after the shooting to prevent weapons being brought in.