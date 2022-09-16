Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Texas denies posthumous pardon for George Floyd

Board has reversed its decision saying it found ‘procedural errors’ in its initial recommendation

Stuti Mishra
Friday 16 September 2022 08:02

George Floyd memorial held in Texas

A Texas board has declined a request to grant a posthumous pardon to George Floyd for a 2004 drug arrest, suddenly changing its previous decision.

The decision on Thursday is a reversal of the board’s previous recommendation it made unanimously last year to provide a pardon to Floyd, whose death sparked the widespread Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.

The case in question is a 2004 arrest related to drug-related charges made by a now-indicted former Houston police officer whose case history is under scrutiny following a drug raid.

However, according to a letter first reported by an investigative journalist with nonprofit The Marshall Project, the board has now said it found “procedural errors” in its initial recommendation in Floyd’s case and it needed to reconsider more than a third of a group of 67 clemency applications it had sent to Texas governor Greg Abbott to make a final decision.

“After a full and careful review of the application and other information filed with the application, a majority of the board decided not to recommend a full pardon and/or rardon for innocence,” it wrote in the letter sent on Thursday to Floyd’s attorney Allison Mathis, who is with the Harris County public defender’s office in Houston.

Recommended

In its letter, the board said another request for a posthumous pardon for Floyd could be submitted again in two years. The letter did not specify why the board had denied the request.

The Texas board of pardons and paroles in October 2021 had initially decided to unanimously give a recommendation for a posthumous pardon for Floyd.

This would have made him just the second person in Texas since 2010 to receive such a pardon from the governor.

The first request for pardon was submitted in April 2021. But before Mr Abbott could take a final call in the case, the board reversed its decision.

Ms Mathis or the spokesperson for the paroles board has not officially issued any public statement yet.

Additional reporting by agencies

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in