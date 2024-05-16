Jump to content

Texas Governor pardons Uber driver convicted of murdering BLM protester

The pardon came after a unanimous recommendation by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles

Dan Gooding
Thursday 16 May 2024 21:07
Daniel Perry enters the courtroom at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center, May 10, 2023, in Austin, Texas
Daniel Perry enters the courtroom at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center, May 10, 2023, in Austin, Texas (AP)

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has pardoned Uber driver Daniel Perry, who was convicted of murdering a Black Lives Matter protestor in 2020.

The pardon for the US Army Sergeant came after a unanimous recommendation by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, Gov Abbott said Thursday afternoon.

“The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles conducted an exhaustive review of U.S. Army Sergeant Daniel Perry’s personal history and the facts surrounding the July 2020 incident and recommended a Full Pardon and Restoration of Full Civil Rights of Citizenship,” Governor Abbott said in a statement.

“Among the voluminous files reviewed by the Board, they considered information provided by the Travis County District Attorney, the full investigative report on Daniel Perry, plus a review of all the testimony provided at trial.

“Texas has one of the strongest ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws of self-defense that cannot be nullified by a jury or a progressive District Attorney. I thank the Board for its thorough investigation, and I approve their pardon recommendation.”

Perry was convicted in April 2023 over the death of Black Lives Matter demonstrator Garrett Foster, who was also armed, during 2020 racial justice protests in Austin.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

