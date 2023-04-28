Man accused of killing parking scammer during middle of a date at restaurant

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Texas man in the middle of a date fatally shot a fake parking attendant who scammed him of $40 before returning to his dinner.

Erick Aguirre, 29, allegedly told his date that “everything was fine” after he allegedly killed 46-year-old Elliot Nix in a car park near Houston’s Rodeo Goat restaurant.

Police say that Mr Aguirre and his date had parked their vehicles near the burger spot and were told by the victim it would cost them $20 each.

A probable cause affidavit states that the suspect paid $40 but was later told by restaurant staff that Mr Nix did not work for the parking lot, reported NBC News.

After allegedly attacking Mr Nix, the suspect told his date he had just scared the victim. But court records state that instead of taking their table the couple left as Mr Aguirre looked “uncomfortable.”

Police say that the suspect’s date contacted them several days later after officials released a picture of the couple.

“She wanted to do the right thing. She wanted to make sure that she came forward and told the police what she knew,” Rick DeToto, the woman’s attorney told KPRC.

A witness later told investigators that he had seen Mr Aguirre go to his car, grab a gun and go after Mr Nix. When the men were out of his view he then heard a gun go off.

Mr Nix died later in hospital.

The suspect, who lives near Corpus Christi, Texas, appeared in court on Thursday on murder charges.