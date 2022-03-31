Texas man arrested after telling police he had stored son’s body in kitchen since 2018

The 67-year-old was jailed on a charge of abuse of a corpse after it was discovered he’d kept his son’s body in his kitchen since 2018

Johanna Chisholm
Thursday 31 March 2022 15:05
<p>David McMichael, 67, was jailed on a charge of abuse of a corpse after it was discovered that he had kept his son’s corpse in his kitchen for nearly four years.</p>

(Bowie County Sheriff)

A Texas man has been arrested by police after they discovered the skeletal remains of a person suspected to be his son being kept in the man’s kitchen, the New Boston Police Department announced.

Police arrived at the home of David McMichael, 67, on Tuesday, as they’d received a call to perform a welfare check on a man residing in the 1200 block of South Merrill in New Boston, Texas.

When Mr McMichael answered the door, the officers asked the man if he knew why they were there. The 67-year-old then replied, according to police, that “Mr McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen”.

The man, police said, later explained that the body was allegedly his son’s, who had died in May 2018, nearly four years earlier.

The police have not confirmed if the human remains found in McMichael’s kitchen are in fact his son’s, Jason McMichael, but the body has since been taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification.

The 67-year-old Texas man was charged with abuse of a corpse and is being held in Bi-State jail.

