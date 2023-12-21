Texas police officer charged with shooting man dead on his own porch

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A grand jury has indicted an Austin Police Department officer in connection with the fatal shooting of a man holding a gun on his own porch.

The incident occurred on 15 November 2022 when Officers responded to a 911 call claiming that a resident in a suburban neighbourhood was spotted pointing a gun down the street and shooting into his home.

When officers arrived at the scene, they observed Rajan “Raj” Moonesinghe, 33, in a grey robe with a firearm.

He was fatally wounded by Officer Daniel Sanchez as officials ordered him to drop the weapon, his family has said, adding that the man had just returned from a family trip and believed someone had broken into his home.

The officer has been charged with one count of deadly conduct, a third-degree felony.

On Wednesday, the Austin Police Department Interim Chief Robin Henderson issued a statement saying they’d continue to support Officer Sanchez as the process moves forward. He is currently on paid administrative leave.

Rajan Moonesinghe,33, was fatally wounded by an Austin Police Department official last year (Justice4Raj)

“Officer Sanchez was confronted with a subject who fired a rifle indiscriminately in a densely populated neighbourhood,” the statement read. “Officer Sanchez responded to that threat consistent with his training.”

Speaking at a news conference following the indictment, Travis County District Attorney José Garza said he was disappointed by Chief Henderson’s statement.

“It is an inaccurate statement of the facts of this case,” Garza said. “But what is more troubling is that the statement reflects an alarming disregard for the rule of law for our criminal justice system.

“No one is above the law in Travis County.”

Ruth Moonesinghe, the dead man’s mother, also spoke at the news conference.

“There is more work to be done,” the woman said, calling on officials to bring additional charges against the officer. “We want to make sure that other families don’t have to suffer the pain that ours has.”