Texas woman shot and killed after husband ‘flipped off’ gunman in road rage attack

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Texas woman was shot in the head and killed after her husband “flipped off” a gunman who launched a fatal road rage attack against them and fired several rounds into their minivan.

Paola Nunez Linares, 37, suffered a gunshot wound to the head during the shocking incident in Hurst, Texas and later died at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

Investigators say that the victim’s husband, Zane Jones, told them they were shot at as he was driving their maroon 2017 KIA minivan north on East Loop 820 when they were “involved in a road rage incident” with the other motorist.

No arrests have been made in connection with the case and investigators are looking for a small, older model car of dark colour.

Mr Jones, who married his Guatemala-born wife last year, addressed the incident on Facebook and asked for help in bringing the shooter to justice.

Paola Nunez Linares shot and killed after husband Zane Jones ‘flipped off’ motorist during road rage incident (Facebook)

“I can’t put into words, everything that my wife meant to me. She was my rock when times were hard. She was my teammate at work and at home. She was my partner in crime through the good and the bad.

“She was equally as wonderful as a step-mom. She actively took part in the lives of my children. She loved them as their own. She wanted them to be the best people on the planet, and she tried to always show that to them.

“She was an innocent victim. She was a passenger in the car when I flipped off a driver who put us in danger. She always hated when I did that, and I did it anyways.

“Then the driver shot into our car and struck my beautiful wife, who had nothing to do with anything. She was the most special person I’ve ever known, and I can’t understand why it happened. She was my other half and I’ll love her until the day I die. “

And he told Fort Worth’s KXAS-TV that he wants to see the shooter “rot” behind bars.

“I need him caught, I need him prosecuted, I need him in prison. I need him to know he didn’t just fire a gun into a car, ‘The end.’ He killed someone who’s not like anyone,” Jones told the station. “Someone who had nothing to do with anything. Someone who was a passenger of the person he was mad at,” he said.

Mr Jones recalled how he had told his wife she would be safer in Texas than in her home country.

“She’s been mugged five times at gunpoint in Guatemala and I sat here and assured her this is a much safer place to be, and that may be, but it wasn’t for her,” said JMr ones. “Thirty-five years she survived in Guatemala. Took her two years to get killed here, at no fault of her own.”