Multiple people have been arrested in connection to a mass shooting that left five people dead in Cleveland, Texas, including the wife of the suspected shooter.

Authorities in the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday that “several arrests” were made after law enforcement captured the suspected shooter Francisco Oropesa on Tuesday evening.

One of those taken into custody including Mr Oropesa’s wife, according to the Associated Press.

Chief Deputy Timothy Kean said fewer than five people were arrested but he couldn’t go into detail about the amount of people during a press conference.

Mr Kean added that “Others are hinging on what’s going on right now.”

The additional arrests come just hours after law enforcement officers announced they captured Mr Oropesa while he was hiding under a pile of laundry in a closet at a home in Cut and Shoot, Texas- a town outside of Conroe and near Cleveland.

More than 200 members of law enforcement including those in the Houston FBI and San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office, were enthralled on a four-day manhunt looking for Mr Oropesa.

An $80,000 reward was offered for information and tips leading to Mr Oropesa’s arrest.

According to authorities, an anonymous tip is what led them to him.

Mr Oropesa is accused of opening fire in his neighbour’s home after being asked to stop shooting his gun in his yard as it was keeping a baby awake.

Five people, including a nine-year-old boy, were killed via gunfire.