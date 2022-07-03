Two killed and four injured in shooting in Texas residential neighbourhood
The shooter was found with a military-style weapon and a handgun, police say
Two people were killed in a shooting in a residential neighbourhood in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas, police said.
The shooting, which occurred in Haltom City on Saturday evening, also injured four people, including three police officers. The injuries were not life-threatening.
Responding officers returned fire at the gunman, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Sgt Rick Alexander of the Haltom Police Department. The shooter was found with a military-style weapon and a handgun, Mr Alexander said.
A woman victim was found dead inside a home, and a male victim was found outside on the driveway, police said.
An elderly woman who called 911 to report the incident also suffered a non-life-threatening injury, police said.
“The main focus is on how and why this happened,” Haltom Police detective Matt Spillane told the Associated Press.
The Associated Press contributed reporting.
