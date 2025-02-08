The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Texas man shot his wife dead for having an affair, then called 911 to report his crime, police said.

Around 12:40 a.m. Friday, police in Bryan, Texas, responded to a home after a person called 911 to report a shooting.

The caller, later identified as 29-year-old Brandon Dickerson, told dispatchers that he had just shot his wife, police said.

When officers arrived, they found Dickerson and detained him, according to KCEN-TV. They also found a woman - identified as Alexis Walls - dead in the house with gunshot wounds.

Dickerson told police that he shot his wife 15 times because he suspected she was cheating on him, KBTX reported.

open image in gallery Brandon Dickerson is accused of shooting dead his common-law wife in their Texas home over a suspected affair, cops say ( Brazos County jail )

Walls was identified as Dickerson’s common-law wife, according to KBTX. A common-law marriage is a de facto union, without the official ceremony.

The couple shared an 18-month-old child, who was at home when the shooting happened, but was not injured.

Dickerson was arrested and charged with murder. He is being held in Brazos County jail on $250,000 bond.