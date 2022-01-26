Texas man admits trying to smuggle two Mexicans into US inside flag-draped coffin
‘Authorities observed coffin in back of van and asked what he was transporting. He replied ‘Dead guy, Navy guy,’ says tDepartment of Justice
A Texas man has pleaded guilty to attempted smuggling after border authorities found two live Mexican men in a flag-draped coffin.
The Department of Justice says Zachary Taylor Blood, 33, drove his van to a Border Patrol checkpoint near Falfurrias, Texas on 26 October. Border officials were suspicious when Mr Blood unveiled a large, shoddy casket with an American flag stuck to it with packing tape.
“Authorities observed a coffin in the back of the van and asked what he was transporting,” recounted the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas. “He replied ‘Dead guy, Navy guy.’”
Two border agents, both veterans, sensed something was amiss.
“Law enforcement then referred him to secondary inspection,” the US Attorney’s office said. “There, they discovered two Mexican nationals, both unlawfully present within the United States, concealed inside the coffin.”
When officials questioned them, the two Mexicans admitted they’d paid a smuggler to bring them to San Antonio. After crossing the Rio Grande, they met Mr Blood in a parking lot, where he told them to climb into the coffin.
Mr Blood, a native of Galveston, Texas, has pleaded guilty to one count of alien smuggling. He will be sentenced on 11 May, and could face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
A lawyer for Mr Blood, Simon Purnell, told NBC News that his client accepts responsibility for his actions.
The Independent has reached out to Mr Purnell for further comment.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.