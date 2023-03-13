Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Texas man charged with kidnapping for holding woman in locked trailer for four years

Woman rescued after calling for help from while suspect was at work

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Monday 13 March 2023 18:47

Car careens into Texas cafe

A Texas man allegedly kidnapped a woman and kept her locked in a trailer for four years, according to authorities.

Abraham Bravo Segura, 42, was charged with felony kidnapping for allegedly “secreting and holding” the 32-year-old woman where she was “not likely to be found.”

Prosecutors say that the suspect threatened to kill the woman who was finally rescued after calling for help from a phone inside the trailer while the suspect was at work, according to KTRK.

When deputies arrived they found that all exits from the trailer were locked and burglar bars had been placed on the windows.

Officers tried cutting padlocks but had to bring in firefighters to cut the burglar bars with power tools.

Recommended

During an initial court appearance, the suspect claimed that the “story is one-sided” but a judge ordered him to be held on a $150,000 bond.

“The defendant had kept the complainant inside a trailer for approximately four years,” the prosecutor said, reported KTRK.

“How many years?” the hearing officer asked. “Four,” she replied.

(KTRK)

If he is able to post the bond he will be held on house arrest and is ordered to have no contact with the woman or her family.

Segura, who was described by a public defender as a barber and tattoo artist, was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in