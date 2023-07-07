Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The white gunman who shot and killed 23 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas in a racist attack on Hispanic customers has been sentenced to 90 consecutive life sentences for the 2019 massacre.

Patrick Crusius, 24, pled guilty earlier this year to almost 50 federal charges of hate crimes – one of the largest hate crime cases in the US.

Crusius was wearing a jumpsuit and shackles and didn’t visibly react as the verdict was announced, the AP noted.

He drove more than 700 miles from his Dallas-area home in order to attack Hispanics with an AK-style rifle at the Walmart, where the shooting took place inside and outside the store, according to police.

Just before he started shooting, Crusius posted a racist message online saying that Texas was at risk of a Hispanic “invasion”.

Republicans have in the years that have passed since the massacre described migrants crossing the US-Mexico border as an “invasion” and dismissed critics arguing that the rhetoric spurs anti-immigrant opinions as well as violence.

Crusius pled guilty in February after federal prosecutors removed the possibility of the death penalty. But prosecutors on the state level in Texas have said that they will attempt to place Crusius on death row at his state court trial, a date for which is yet to be set.

Defence lawyer Joe Spencer told the judge ahead of the sentencing that the 24-year-old’s brain was “broken” and that he had no longer been connected to reality.

“Patrick’s thinking is at odds with reality … resulting in delusional thinking,” the attorney said.

US District Judge David Guaderrama in El Paso handed down the sentence after impact statements lasting two days by relatives of the victims.

Twenty-three people were killed and more than two dozen were injured and others suffered trauma.

