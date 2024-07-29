Teenagers are accused of boosting $1 million from a Texas Walmart

Support truly

A Texas duo has been arrested in connection to a $1 million theft from a Texas Walmart.

The suspects of the large-scale theft operation – Ryan Munoz and Carmelo Amigleo, both 18 years old, of San Angelo – were arrested Sunday without incident. The two are being accused of stealing over $1 million worth from a Walmart over the course of a year, according to the San Angelo Police Department.

The police have not said whether the theft involved money, merchandise, or both. In a press conference released Monday, SAPD Chief Travis Griffith said the $1 million was stolen by “employees” but did not confirm whether the two suspects were Walmart employees.

An investigation began July 24 after police were tipped off that a large-scale theft had been ongoing at the San Angelo Walmart. On July 28, detectives found evidence at nearby homes and sent search warrants for the two men, who were arrested shortly thereafter.

In a press conference released Monday, Griffith encouraged local citizens to provide anonymous information related to the case, which remains ongoing.

“The safety and well-being of our community remain a top priority, and the SAPD will continue to pursue any additional leads in this case,” the SAPD wrote in a press release.

Munoz and Amigleo have a bond set for $350,000 and both remain in jail.