Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Texas woman charged with murder after allegedly killing man she claimed had kidnapped her

Amy Lejeune, 45, was indicted on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of 49-year-old Lance Reid

Andrea Cavallier
Wednesday 13 November 2024 15:38 GMT
Amy Lejeune has been charged with murder and is set to appear in court on January 9, 2025
Amy Lejeune has been charged with murder and is set to appear in court on January 9, 2025 (Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office)

A Texas woman has been charged with murder after she told a 911 operator she shot and killed a man who allegedly kidnapped her, according to court documents.

Amy Lejeune, 45, was indicted on October 8 for the March incident, according to Gillespie County court records obtained by KXAN.

On March 15, Lejeune called 911 and told the dispatcher she had shot a man who she claimed had drugged and kidnapped her, according to the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office.

Amy Lejeune has been charged with murder and is set to appear in court on January 9, 2025
Amy Lejeune has been charged with murder and is set to appear in court on January 9, 2025 (Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office)

She was able to describe a vehicle related to the alleged kidnapping and the weapon that was used in the shooting, deputies said.

When deputies responded to the call around 12:45 p.m., they found Lejeune and the vehicle in question near a winery off East US Highway 290 after a brief search.

The vehicle was parked in the outside lane of westbound traffic and a deceased male was found in the front seat.

He was later identified as 49-year-old Lance Reid, from the Houston area, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to investigators, Lejeune and Reid were acquaintances who had recently met. They were reportedly on a planned weekend trip together at the time of the shooting, Fox San Antonio reported.

Lejeune is set to appear in court on January 9, 2025.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in