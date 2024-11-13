The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Texas woman has been charged with murder after she told a 911 operator she shot and killed a man who allegedly kidnapped her, according to court documents.

Amy Lejeune, 45, was indicted on October 8 for the March incident, according to Gillespie County court records obtained by KXAN.

On March 15, Lejeune called 911 and told the dispatcher she had shot a man who she claimed had drugged and kidnapped her, according to the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office.

Amy Lejeune has been charged with murder and is set to appear in court on January 9, 2025

She was able to describe a vehicle related to the alleged kidnapping and the weapon that was used in the shooting, deputies said.

When deputies responded to the call around 12:45 p.m., they found Lejeune and the vehicle in question near a winery off East US Highway 290 after a brief search.

The vehicle was parked in the outside lane of westbound traffic and a deceased male was found in the front seat.

He was later identified as 49-year-old Lance Reid, from the Houston area, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to investigators, Lejeune and Reid were acquaintances who had recently met. They were reportedly on a planned weekend trip together at the time of the shooting, Fox San Antonio reported.

Lejeune is set to appear in court on January 9, 2025.