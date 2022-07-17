The Office star Craig Robinson forced to flee comedy gig after venue stormed by gunman
The comedian said there had been an ‘active shooter’ situation at his show in North Carolina
Comedian Craig Robinson was forced to flee from a live show in North Carolina on Saturday when a gunman entered the building and fired his weapon.
In a video posted to Instagram on Saturday night, The Office star said that he and audience members had evacuated the building after an "active shooter" situation.
Local police said that no one was hurt, and one male suspect has been arrested. They did not give the suspect's name, nor any hint of his motivation.
In his video, Mr Robinson said: "So, uh, I'm performing at the Comedy Zone in Charlotte, North Carolina. There was an active shooter in the comedy club... so that we had to run over here to this concert.
"It's safe, it's cool, we cool. It was just wild: I was in the green room and they're like, 'everyone get out!' It was a moment for sure."
He said the audience took refuge at a nearby show of the pop group, Big Time Rush.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said: "Shortly after 9pm, a male subject entered an establishment at the 900 block of NC Music Factory Boulevard.
“He brandished a firearm inside the business, which was quickly evacuated.
"The suspect then discharged his weapon. There were no injuries and the suspect was taken into custody."
