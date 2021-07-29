Theodore McCarrick becomes first US cardinal charged with abusing a minor

Former cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been charged with sexually abusing a teenage boy.

The defrocked clergyman was charged on Wednesday with the sexual assault of a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception at Wellesley College in the 1970s.

The charges make Mr McCarrick, 91 , the highest-ranking Roman Catholic official in the United States to face criminal charges in the clergy sexual abuse scandal.

He is charged with three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 in a criminal complaint filed by Wellesley Police in Dedham District Court.

Breaking news...more to follow...