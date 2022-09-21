Ex-police officer sentenced to 3 years in prison for George Floyd killing

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane has been sentenced to three years in prison as part of a plea deal manslaughter charge connected to the killing of George Floyd.

Lane pleaded guilty in May to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of Mr Floyd.

He is currently serving 30 months in a federal prison in Colorado for violating Mr Floyd’s civil rights.